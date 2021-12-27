Front Barnett Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $251.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.43. The company has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

