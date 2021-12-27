Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock opened at $81.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.