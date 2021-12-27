Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 396 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 603,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

