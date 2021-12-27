FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

