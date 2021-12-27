FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,624 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.94% of FS KKR Capital worth $59,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

