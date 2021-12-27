FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.6% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,833,000 after buying an additional 143,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 525,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 110,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,568,000 after buying an additional 110,090 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $150.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $154.83.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

