FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.00 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $43.20 or 0.00084444 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.00 billion and $105.97 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00216388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,868,098 coins and its circulating supply is 138,998,762 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

