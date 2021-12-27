FundX Investment Group LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $163.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

