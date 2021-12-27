FundX Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

FundX Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 2.8% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $70.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $75.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

