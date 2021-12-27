Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Reaches $0.28

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $15.54 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00059357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.46 or 0.07910929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,636.46 or 0.99879107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

