Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) versus Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Critical Survey

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fusion Fuel Green and Woodward, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00 Woodward 1 3 1 0 2.00

Fusion Fuel Green presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.70%. Woodward has a consensus price target of $121.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Woodward.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Woodward shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodward has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Woodward’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Woodward $2.25 billion 3.05 $208.65 million $3.18 34.17

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Woodward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Woodward 9.29% 9.86% 5.26%

Summary

Woodward beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.