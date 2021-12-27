Geeq Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $859,881.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.82 or 0.00215760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.