Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $349.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.47 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

