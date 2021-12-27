General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $204.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.50. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.