George J. Christ Sells 56,513 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALTR opened at $73.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -921.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

