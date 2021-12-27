Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Purchased by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the quarter. Gerdau accounts for approximately 1.3% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gerdau worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGB. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

GGB opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.2577 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

