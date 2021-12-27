Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) versus Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Head to Head Review

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Geron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Geron and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron -26,769.73% -58.33% -42.70% Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.40% -23.96%

Volatility & Risk

Geron has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Geron and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron $250,000.00 1,764.28 -$75.62 million ($0.33) -4.15 Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 20.63 $7.03 million ($1.13) -6.96

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Geron. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Geron and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Geron presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 301.46%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.92%. Given Geron’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Geron is more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Geron on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

