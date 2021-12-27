GFS Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $154.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.85. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

