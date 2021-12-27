Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.82

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 138073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $924.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,259,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

