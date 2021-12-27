GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce $12.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.38 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.03 billion to $49.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. 109,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,932. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

