Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 55,388 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPB. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.