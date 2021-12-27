Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.41. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

