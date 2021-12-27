Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hexcel by 31.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HXL opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.62 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.