Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $116.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

