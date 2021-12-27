Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,211 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

