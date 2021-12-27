Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $806,000 Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,516 shares of company stock worth $3,983,680. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

