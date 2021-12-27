Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,932 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $66.54 on Monday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.