Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

SCHW opened at $85.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,208,330 shares of company stock valued at $98,154,088. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.