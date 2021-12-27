Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 2,897 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,174,000 after purchasing an additional 95,778 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $96.10 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

