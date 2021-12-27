GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $625.38 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.