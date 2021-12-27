GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $473.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

