GWM Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of FISV opened at $105.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.