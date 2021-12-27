GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,512 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 72,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $334.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

