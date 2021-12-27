GWM Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

