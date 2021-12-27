GWM Advisors LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $8,108,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $6,191,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $5,364,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $4,378,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $4,297,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSCO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

