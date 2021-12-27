Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,997 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

