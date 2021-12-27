Head-To-Head Contrast: Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) vs. BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) and BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and BOQI International Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A BOQI International Medical -25.47% -39.37% -20.15%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and BOQI International Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BOQI International Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of BOQI International Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of BOQI International Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and BOQI International Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $40.19 million 1.64 -$13.09 million N/A N/A BOQI International Medical $12.85 million 1.73 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

BOQI International Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-nasdaq.com/index.html.

About BOQI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

