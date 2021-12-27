Hermez Network Price Reaches $10.03 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $10.03 or 0.00019763 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $47.15 million and approximately $619,182.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

