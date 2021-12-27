Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

