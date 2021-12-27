Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $469,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

