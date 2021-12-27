Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $716,000 in ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 1.74% of ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of ERSX opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

