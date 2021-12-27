Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $819,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 544,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

AVUS opened at $79.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.