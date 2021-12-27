Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

