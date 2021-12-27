Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 755,258 shares.The stock last traded at $43.75 and had previously closed at $43.81.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after acquiring an additional 385,913 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,800,000 after buying an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

