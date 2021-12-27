Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 202,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 598,892 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 135,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMPT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.81 million and a PE ratio of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. Research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

