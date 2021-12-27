Hord (HORD) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $278,354.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.84 or 0.07949383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.07 or 0.99788191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,485,971 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.