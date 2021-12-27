Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce sales of $14.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.64 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $10.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $55.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $57.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.90. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $19.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

