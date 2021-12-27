Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of HZMMF stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Horizonte Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

