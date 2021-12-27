Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of HZMMF stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Horizonte Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.