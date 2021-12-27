Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.93

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.7373 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

About Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

