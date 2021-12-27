Humanscape Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $251.72 million and approximately $18.25 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Humanscape

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.